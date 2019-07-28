K9 Chief helps end brawl and arrest three in Moses Lake

K9 Chief ends a brawl and assists in arresting three people in Moses Lake after officers were outnumbered.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, police were called to a bar Saturday morning and when they arrived, 21-year-old Alejandro Sarraraz recklessly took off in a vehicle, prompting them to follow.
Office Stewart and Officer Hohman caught up to the vehicle when it stopped in front of a residence.
Sarraraz resisted arrest as several people exited the house attempting to interfere.
During the altercation, Officer Hohman was struck by 18-year-old Robert Reasonable and 28-year-old Miguel Perez who had exited the home.
When Perez moved toward Officer Hohman again, Officer Stewart remotely release K9 Chief who was watching the fight from the back of the police car.
K9 Chief bit Perez in the abdomen ending his efforts to intervene with the arrest. After the K9 deployment the rest of the group lost desire to engage.
Perez and Reasonable were booked in the Grant County Jail on third degree assault and obstruction charges.
Sarraraz was caught shortly after at a gas station.
The two officers had bumps and bruises but nothing that required treatment.