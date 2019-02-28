POST FALL, Idaho- The Post Falls Police Department wrote K9 Duco a citation today for chewing up a patrol car while his handler made a traffic stop.
Read the full press release below:
Police Department
To:Duco, Police Services Dawg
From:Mark Brantl, Patrol Lieutenant
Date:February 28th, 2019
Subject: Letter of Counselling damage to pawtrol vehicle
I was advised on February 27th, 2019 by your handler, Sergeant Frank Bowne, of damage that was caused to the weather stripping on the rear door of his patrol vehicle. It is my understanding that just after midnight on February 27th, 2019 as your handler was driving you home that he witnessed a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. Sergeant Bowne made a traffic stop on that vehicle to check on the status of the driver. After finishing that traffic stop, Sergeant Bowne continued on and drove you home.
Once the two of you arrived at the residence Sergeant Bowne discovered the remnants of the door’s weather stripping. Quick investigation on his part showed teeth marks, drool patterns and paw prints on the door and the destroyed weather stripping. Based on this evidence, it is Sergeant Bowne’s suspicion that you caused the damage during the traffic stop.
Duco, I understand that you are subjected to Sgt. Bowne’s horrible classic country music on a daily basis which must be ruff for you. It is pawsible that you were simply frustrated by an after-shift traffic stop when you just wanted to get home to your dinner. Regardless of the matter, this kind of damage in not acceptable, especially given the fact that you had previously chewed on the weather stripping and Sergeant Bowne thought he found a way to prevent you from getting to it again. It is unnecessary for you to try and prove that you are smarter than Sergeant Bowne….we already know this!
It was brought to my attention that Sergeant Bowne was gruff with you during your training day about the damage. I heard that he hounded you about it and said some hurtful things. Rest assured that, at this point, we will not be taking away your toys. We know that you are a good boy. However, I need to make sure you understand that any further incidents of this nature could result in further discipline up to and including neutering.
1717 E. Polston Ave, Post Falls, ID 83854 � tel (208)773-3517 � fax (208)773-3200 � www.postfallspolice.com