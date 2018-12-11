A group of 13-year-old boys led Grant County Sheriff's Deputies on both a vehicle and foot pursuit, with the latter event ending with two of the juveniles in custody after being caught by K9 Edo in Desert Aire early Tuesday morning.
The K9 unit observed a vehicle run a stop sign at Thunderbird Way and Desert Aire Dr. around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, and the vehicle fled when police tried to stop them, reaching speeds of over 50 miles per hour.
The fleeing vehicle ran through a cable barrier and into a field near Airport Way and Wren Loop, becoming high-centered on a soil mound before the three occupants took off on foot.
After giving a warning, the suspects continued running and K9 Edo was released by Deputy Tyson Vass. K9 Edo caught two of the three suspects, who were each treated and released to their parents after naming the driver of the vehicle who got away. The car had been taken by the son of the registered owner.
The trio of 13-year-old boys face possible chargers including taking a motor vehicle without permission, while the driver may face charges of attempt to elude. The investigation is ongoing.