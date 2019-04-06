Grant County K9 Edo helped Moses Lake Police arrest a man who initially called 911 claiming someone was trying to break into his house and kill him.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Trevon McLemore later admitted to being under the influence of meth and hallucinating. He also had an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with a no contact order.
McLemore fled the home in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive when police entered his neighborhood. He tried entering a neighbor's home.
After tracking him for about 30 minutes, K9 Edo and Deputy Tyson Voss found McLemore hiding under shrubbery near Lakeshore and Battery.
McLemore was treated after being contacted by Edo then taken to the Grant County Jail.