BEVERLY, Wash. - A Grant County Sheriff's K9 helped catch a suspected impaired driver who tried to hide after a car chase.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, police tried to pull over 29-year-old Alfredo Rodriquez Santos. Santos instead led police on a chase, which topped speeds of 100 mph.
Santos pulled into a home in the 20100 block of lower Crab Creek Road Southwest and began running on foot, according to police.
K9 Edo arrived on the scene with handler Deputy Tyson Voss. After 30 minutes of searching, Edo found Santos hiding in tall weeds.
Santos was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Grant County Jail for felony attempting to elude.