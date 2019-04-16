SPOKANE VALLEY - Spokane Valley Deputies, with the assistane of K9 Gunnar, located a suspected burglar along with a stolen items from the Spokane Veterans Center.
Police say the suspect caused nearly $2,000 of damage to an alarm system, fence and storage shed.
Sunday, April 14, police received a call that an alarm had been activated at the Spokane Veterans Center. When police arrived on scene, they noticed 33-year-old Brandon L. Stoker walking around the warehouse.
K9 Gunnar led the way to Stoker, and police advised him of his rights. Stoker complied with commands and police say he was found with a stolen chainsaw and powerwasher.
The stolen items were returned and Stoker was taken to jail on burglary and theft in the second degree.