ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County K9 helped track down some marijuana that had been smuggled into the jail in Ritzville.
According to the Adams County Sheriff Department, Thursday evening, a series of cell searches was conducted looking for contraband, including narcotics.
K9 team Deputy Phillips and K9 Garrett assisted in these cell searches.
During the search, K9 Garrett located a baggy containing suspected marijuana that had been smuggled in by an inmate, according to authorities.
Two inmates have had charges of entering contraband into the corrections facility sent to the Adams County prosecuting attorney's office for review.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office added that "For the record, marijuana is contraband and is not allowed by law in a jail facility."