COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A woman was booked into the Kootenai County Jail with some help from a Coeur d'Alene Police Department K9.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, K9 Halo and his partner responded to the area near 4th Street and Crawford after a wanted woman ran from a traffic stop.
The woman had several warrants, including a felony drug warrant. K9 Halo was able to track the woman through multiple yards and over several fences, according to police.
After about 20 minutes, K9 Halo found the woman hiding in a shed.
She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Kootenai County Jail.