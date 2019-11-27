GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - There is now a combined $15,000 reward offered for info on haystack fires in Grant County after it was determined to be arson.
The Arson Alarm Foundation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the 2019 haystack arsons in Grant County. If you have any info, you can contact 1-800-55-ARSON to become eligible for the reward.
The reward is in addition to the $5,000 reward offered by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Locations of the 2019 Grant County haystack arsons included:
• Road 6 NW & Rd N.5 NW
• Rd 3 NW & O NW
• Rd U NE & Rd 2 NE
• Adams Rd NW & Rd 9 NW
• Rd U NE & Rd 3 NE
• Rd 9 NW & Rd I.5 NW
• Rd 3 NW & Rd A NW
• 4500 block of Rd 3 NW
• Rd 3 NW & Division Rd N
• Rd L SE & Rd 4 SE
• Beverly Burke Rd & Hwy 26
• 8000 blk Martin Rd. NW
