K9 Luuki

KOOTENAI CONTY, Idaho - K9 Luuki from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is seeking help from the community to fund a bullet-resistant vest

KCSO in partnership with local non-profit Keeping K-9s are working to fund the bullet-resistant vest with assistance from community donations. 

According to KCSO, nonprofits are how most law enforcement agencies receive K-9 Kevlar vests as they are not the budget for many departments. K9 Luuki’s vest will cost $2,784.

The vest will to protect Lukki against stabbing, shrapnel and bullets he works to protect the community. If you would like to donate, Keeping K-9s raises all funds through PayPal

