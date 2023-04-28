KOOTENAI CONTY, Idaho - K9 Luuki from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is seeking help from the community to fund a bullet-resistant vest.
KCSO in partnership with local non-profit Keeping K-9s are working to fund the bullet-resistant vest with assistance from community donations.
According to KCSO, nonprofits are how most law enforcement agencies receive K-9 Kevlar vests as they are not the budget for many departments. K9 Luuki’s vest will cost $2,784.
The vest will to protect Lukki against stabbing, shrapnel and bullets he works to protect the community. If you would like to donate, Keeping K-9s raises all funds through PayPal.