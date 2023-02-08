They say they can take their prescriptions to their local pharmacy, but after the second refill patients are required to take their prescriptions to a Kaiser pharmacy or get them filled through Kaiser's mail-in pharmacy system.
"It's really frustrating as a consumer paying this much money to an insurance company, and they're essentially dictating where I get to go and get my pharmaceutical stuff filled," said Jason Cooper, a Kaiser patient from Colfax. "It just doesn't make sense to me."
The rule could have serious impacts for patients living in rural areas–like Colfax–where the closest Kaiser pharmacy is an hour away in Spokane.
"I don't think it's right," Lannette Ring, another Kaiser patient in Colfax, said. "We pay enough for insurance, why can't we have a choice?"
During last year's open enrollment period, Kaiser patients who spoke with NonStop Local on Wednesday said they were told their local pharmacy–Tick Klock Drug–would be covered by the new rule.
When the rule took effect on the first of the year, though, they were told Tick Klock wasn't covered.
"It's unfair," Cooper said. "What's next, you're going to tell me where I have to grocery shop? Where I have to fill up my pickup?"
"I've been coming to this pharmacy for 50-plus years," Kaiser patient Rhonda Pittman said. "They go above and beyond to take care of us, and I'm not going to lose this pharmacy."
Nathan Johnson is the third-generation owner and pharmacist of Tick Klock Drug.
"We live an hour away from the nearest Kaiser pharmacy," Nathan Johnson said. "Our patients have seen me grow up, and when I have to tell them 'sorry, we're going to have to figure out a different way to help you with your medications,' it's very difficult."
People in Colfax are worried that the rule will have a disproportionate impact on rural communities with a large number of Kaiser patients–forcing them to either drive upwards of an hour for their prescriptions or depend on sometimes unreliable mail deliveries.
"It's different if it's a package from Amazon, rather than medications that could be life or death to some patients," Nathan Johnson said.
"We know these patients, we know the providers, if something is needed for their care we'll go above and beyond to help them in any way we can," Tick Klock pharmacist Katie Johnson said.
Tick Klock's concerns about Kaiser's new rule led members of their staff to testify in favor of Senate Bill 5213 last week.
Essentially, the bill would prevent insurance companies in Washington state from dictating how–and where–patients get their prescriptions filled.
Even if it's passed by the legislature, though, the law wouldn't take effect until 2025, which means patients in Colfax could continue receiving letters from Kaiser for each prescription they have filled for almost two more years, unless the company changes the rule themselves.
"In the meantime, we're just trying to get the word out and let them know what their options are," Nathan Johnson said.
If the rule doesn't change, some say they'll drop their Kaiser plans all together.
"I'll never go with this company," Cooper said. "Had I known [this] during open enrollment, I'd have never signed up."
Nathan Johnson said Kaiser's rule will affect their bottom line, but their main focus is still on taking care of their patients.
"A lot of these people are like my family and are my close friends, and we're here to help them," Katie Johnson said.
When reached for comment about concerns from patients and Tick Klock Drug, a representative from Kaiser Permanente sent NonStop Local a statement, which can be read in its entirety by clicking here.