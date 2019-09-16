OAKLAND, Calif. - More than 80,000 Kaiser Permanente workers plan to post up at picket lines at hospitals, medical office buildings and facilities in six states to protest what they call "unfair labor practices" on Oct. 14.
Those states include California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
According to a press release by the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, the strike will be the largest since the Teamsters strike against United Parcel Service over 20 years ago.
Kaiser Permanente's workers' national contract expired on Sept. 30, 2018, and in Dec. 2018, the National Labor Relations Board charged Kaiser with failing to bargain in good faith.
Workers with Kaiser allege Kaiser has continued to ignore good faith bargaining, potentially putting both workers and patients at risk, and has abused its standing as a non-profit.
According to numbers by the Internal Revenue Service, Kaiser Permanente made more than $5.2 billion dollars in profits during the first half of 2019. The company also sits on $37 million dollars in reserves.
The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions also claims that Kaiser is "actively destroying good jobs and quality care by outsourcing jobs to companies which pay workers less and offer fewer benefits."
Kaiser optometrists, clinical laboratory scientists, respiratory and x-ray technicians, licensed vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants and various other staff are striking to get Kaiser to agree to a new National Agreement with several changes.
Those changes include restoring a true worker-management partnership; ensuring safe staffing and compassionate use of technology; building a workforce of the future to deal with major projected shortages of licensed and accredited staff in the coming year; and protecting middle-class jobs with wages and benefits that can support families.