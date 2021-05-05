SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Kalispel Tribe is making an offer to acquire the Spokane County Raceway.
The Kalispel Tribe said they are making this offer following the departure of the raceway operator.
The 243 acre property would be sold to the Kalispel Tribe for $4.75 million, which includes the land, buildings, and some business-related equipment.
The Kalispel Tribe operates other nearby businesses such as the Northern Quest Resort and Casino.
According to the Kalispel Tribe, Spokane County acquired the property in 2007 and has been operated by three different organizations.
Spokane County terminated the Operator’s Agreement with Raceway Investments, LLC at the request of its owner, according to the release.