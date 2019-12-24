KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a Montana man has died at the hospital after being involved in a head-on collision on Highway 95 between Coeur d'Alene and Worley last week.
ISP responded to the two-vehicle, head-on crash around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at milepost 419 on US-95.
According to ISP, 85-year-old James Leslie was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, with several other vehicles attempting to warn him. Leslie then collided head on with a loaded Kenworth logging truck driven by 49-year-old Robert Henson of Troy, Mont.
Leslie was transported by ambulance to Kootenai Health, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, Dec. 22.
ISP says Henson was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured and that Leslie wasn't wearing a seat belt. Next of kin has been notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.