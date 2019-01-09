A woman in Kansas is making a living off of cuddling.
According to Fox KC, Robin Marie is a "professional cuddler", providing a safe place for clients to receive platonic touch with boundaries set in place.
“I really believe in the power of touch and how it can heal people,” Marie told Fox KC. “It can be as simple as me sitting on the couch just sitting next to someone. It can be holding hands with someone all the way to we’re laying horizontal on the bed and we are spooning.”
Through a site called Cuddlist, Marie became certified as a professional cuddler in about three to four months. Now she has about 30 clients ranging from 20-75 years old.
What's the damage for the services of a pro snuggler? Marie charges $80 an hour.
Fox News said Marie spends about 25 hours a week with clients, equating to around $40,000 a year.
The sessions occur in a neutral home, and Marie requires clients to agree to a code of conduct, provide identification and participate in a video chat pre-screening prior to meeting in person.
Marie feels that while professional cuddling might not be for everyone, she thinks it can help people feel more comfortable in their skin and connect with people.