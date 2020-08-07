Rapper Kanye West officially filed paperwork to run for U.S. President as an unaffiliated candidate in Colorado on Wednesday.
So far, West has secured nine Colorado registered voters to be his presidential electors. They will cast electoral college votes for him if he wins the nomination.
Compared to other states, it's not too difficult to qualify for the ballot as an independent presidential candidate in Colorado.
What does it take? A 1,000 filing fee, notarized statements of intent to run from both the presidential candidate and vice presidential running mate and signatures from nine electors. The electors must be registered voters in Colorado.
West announced his candidacy on July 4.
