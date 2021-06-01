UPDATE:
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The family who was allegedly harassed at Cascade Park in Moses Lake for displaying a LGBTQ+ pride flagged released a statement to KHQ about the incident.
Robbie, who wants to only go by their first name, said their family group first noticed the boat approaching them when they stopped to rest from tubing.
"The boat then went around us several times while my brother got out his phone and began recording inconspicuously," Robbie wrote. "My brother then turned to me and said 'They are doing this to humiliate us.'"
According to Robbie, the boat then attempted to speed off and left a large cloud of smoke.
"After a moment, we heard a loud backfire and a sputter come from the boat," Robbie wrote. "Another few moments pass and we hear an incredibly loud explosion come from the direction they were headed. Our driver shouted 'Holy crap! They blew up!'"
Robbie said they immediately snapped into rescue mode.
"We came very close to the burning vehicle in order to approach the passengers and help them on board," Robbie wrote. "By this time I was attempting to make a call to 911 inside the cabin of the boat but due to the female passengers hysterical screaming."
Robbie said the rescued people where rude to them, ignoring inquires of if they were injured.
The owner of the flaming vessel did not have insurance, according to Robbie.
"They then exited our boat without so much as a thank you and left with their friends. But not before the driver jumped into the water to swim to the other boat rather than board normally," Robbie said. "When he surfaced from the water and climbed onto their boat, his pants had slipped down and it was revealed to our group that he had a second 'accident' of which he quickly attempted to hide in shame."
Robbie said they were all genuinely shocked from everything that unfolded.
"After things had calmed down some, and we were sure everyone was safe, our driver stated what he believes he understands what went wrong on the other boat," Robbie wrote. "He said that due to how rough the boat was driving around us and the quick get away, the floater in their carburetor got stuck which stalled the vehicle. It leaked fuel into the engine compartment after they hastily left. He must have not activated the blower which expels flammable fumes from the interior of the boat as well."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A boat caught fire in Moses Lake after they allegedly spun circles around a group displaying LGBTQ+ pride flags and harassing them on Sunday.
The video of the incident going viral on TikTok, gaining 1.3 million likes and prompting the Grant County Sheriff's Office to open an investigation into what happened.
According to the video posted by TikTok user @uhohbigboi, people in a small blue boat were harassing them due to having pride flags. In the video, the boat is seen making circling and flipping off the people with pride flags.
Moments later, the blue boat is seen engulfed in flames and the three occupants swimming toward the group with pride flags to be rescued from the water.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is trying to make contact with the people who filmed the video.