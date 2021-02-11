Spokane, Wash. - Spokane City Councilwoman Kate Burke has announced she does not plan to seek re-election for another term.
Wednesday night she posted on her Facebook page the following statement:
Friends,
After careful deliberation, I have decided to not seek re-election. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve during this pivotal time in our city’s history and firmly believe our work has positively contributed to a brighter future. I am also confident that I can most effectively contribute to this work by making space for others.
I will cherish this experience. There is a wealth of knowledge throughout Spokane and I am lucky to have had the opportunity to learn from so many great leaders so early in my career. We have achieved monumental milestones for our city - as a community.
Together, we protected vulnerable seniors from unnecessary evictions, increased civic engagement among young people, secured millions of dollars in funding from the state for local infrastructure projects, acquired substantial investments in affordable housing, established Spokane’s first Sustainability Commission, shifted the conversations around homelessness, and improved traffic safety and walkability in our neighborhoods.
Did I mention that Spokane instituted the most robust protections for homeowners and tenants in response to a global pandemic?
Thank you for trusting me with this special role. I look forward to finishing my term and continuing this work in an exciting, new capacity!
The election to replace Burke will be held this November.
Already, former mayoral candidate Jonathan Bingle has announced he plans to run for the seat.
“My priorities are to grow Northeast Spokane and protect its economic future as we continue to grow as a city” said Jonathan. He continued, “I will give our law enforcement officers the support and funding they need to keep our neighborhoods safe, while also working to find sensible solutions to the homelessness crisis in Spokane.”
