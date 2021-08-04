150 jobs coming to new Spokane Valley manufacturing plant

SPOKANE, Wash. - The cross laminated timber (CLT) facility owned by Katerra Inc. in Spokane is being acquired by Mercer International Inc. 

According to a release from Mercer, received bankruptcy court sale approval to buy the facility for $50 million. 

Katerra purchased the facility in 2019. In June 2021, the company shut down the site and 117 people lost their jobs. 

The facility is located on 54 acres of land and is equipped with state-of-the-art extensive automation technology. 

CLT engineers wood products from multiple layers of lumber and adhesive. 

