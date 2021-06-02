SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Katerra Inc., a California-based construction startup which operates a manufacturing plant in Spokane Valley, is reportedly shutting down its operations.
First reported by The Information, Katerra is reportedly laying off thousands of employees and is expected to walk away from dozens of projects it agreed to build. According to The Information, Katerra's executive team cited losses during the pandemic, rising labor costs, and rising construction costs as the reason they needed to shut down.
According to the Washington Security Department's website, Katerra is permanently laying off 117 workers in Seattle.
The company gained attention in eastern Washington after opening a 27,000-square-foot factory in Spokane Valley in 2019. The factory manufactured cross-laminated timber, an emerging green technology at the time. At the time of the Spokane Valley factory's opening, it was expected to being 200 new jobs to the valley.
KHQ spoke with an employee of the Spokane Valley plant, who said that there are about 75 workers there. He says they were called in Tuesday morning and told to grab their tools and personal effects because everyone was being laid off.
KHQ has reached out to Katerra's corporate contacts to seek further information, but has not heard back.
Former Spokane Valley Mayor and current councilman Rod Higgins told KHQ that Katerra's arrival to Spokane Valley was quite impactful, and he has no doubt that their departure will be as well.
This is a developing story.