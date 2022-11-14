ARIZONA - Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs has maintained the lead against Republican candidate Kari Lake, and MSNBC has called the race for Hobbs.
With 98 percent of votes counted, Hobbs received 1,265,331 votes (50.4%), and Lake received 1,244,850 votes (49.6%).
AP News also officially called the race around 6:30 p.m. PST, stating, "The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs, and was running out of remaining votes."