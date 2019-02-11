Shoes designed by Katy Perry have been criticized online for resembling blackface.
According to NBC News, Dillard's and Walmart appear to have removed links to the items - slip-on loafers and block-heel sandals - from their websites on Monday.
The loafers were sold in neutral and black, and the high-heeled sandals in gold and black
Both designs featured a face with eyes, nose and lips. Some people on social media said the black versions were offensive.
Representatives for Perry have not commented.
According to the Katy Perry Collection's About Us page, the footwear is "designed 100 percent by" Perry.