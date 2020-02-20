KAUAI, Hawaii - Kauai Police officers have arrested 47-year-old Lori Vallow of Idaho in relation to the Rexburg Police Department's investigation into the disappearance of Vallow's two children.
Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, have been missing since September 2019.
According to a release by the Kauai Police Department, Vallow was arrested on a warrant issued out of Idaho for failing to comply with a court order to bring her children to authorities by January 30.
Vallow is being charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. Police also charged Vallow with resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.
A hearing date has yet to be determined, but once Vallow faces a judge, she can choose to waive or fight her extradition to Idaho where she will face criminal charges.
She remains in jail in Kauai on $5 million bail.
