According to the Spokane Police Department Police property crime rates are on the rise. Corporal Nick Briggs said compared to 2021 burglaries are up around 7%, but added the biggest rise is in car prowling.
“Really where we are seeing the biggest spikes are in vehicle prowling and in vehicle theft,” Briggs said. “Both are just below 80% increase.”
The increase has SPD trying to keep up with the demand, but that can be challenging.
“There are certainly times that we can’t always devote the resources we want to those things,” Briggs said. “But there are things that we are doing and we are still constantly making property crime arrests, we have a detective's unit, our SPEAR unit, stolen property enforcement and recovery that is making cases, arresting prolific offenders.”
Despite the frustration of having your property stolen and not found, law enforcement urges you to continue reporting it. Of course, SPD will look for your stolen gear, but they also use these reports to help them decide when-- and how-- to allocate resources.
Briggs said it's also a good idea to keep track of serial numbers and any other identifying characteristics so that if your stuff is found you can get it back.
“One of the things that people can do to help protect themselves and also help us, is clearly marking their items because how these, especially when we are talking about property crimes, most of the time, a lot of the time, these offenders are responsible for multiple incidents,” Briggs said. “One piece of evidence can sometimes unlock an entire slew of criminal activity and with that recovery of people's property.”