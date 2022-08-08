Chelan County Sheriff's Office
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office say a 25-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River after going kayaking without a life jacket.
 
Deputies said the man was from Redmond, WA and drowned near the Leavenworth KOA camp. According to deputies, the man was kayaking and not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater and didn't resurface
 
Deputies say numerous swimmers in the area began searching for the male and eventually were able to bring him to shore. Emergency personnel began CPR and the male was transported to Central Washington Hospital.
 
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and right now the Sheriff's Office isn't releasing his name pending notification of next of kin.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that the waters are colder and more swift than usual and remember to wear a life jacket.

