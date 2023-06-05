MOSCOW, Idaho — The family of Kaylee Goncalves are still grieving the loss of their daughter, but also want to honor her on what would have been her 22nd birthday on June 8.
Thursday, June 8 will be Kaylee Jade Day, this is a day where you do something purposefully or something that makes you happy. It can be anything that makes your day or the day of a loved one.
Kaylee Goncalves was one of the four victims of the University of Idaho murders. Her family is asking for people to keep her in mind throughout the day so her love of life and adventure never goes away.
The family wants to see what people do in honor of Kaylee. As inspiration they provided a list of a few things Kaylee's loved to do:
- Go to lunch with a family member or friend
- Plan a vacation or your next holiday
- Cook a new meal at home you've been wanting to try
- Grab a mimosa and appetizer at a local restaurant
- Try a new hike
- Wake up early to watch the sunrise
- FaceTime friends or family you don't see often
- Pay it forward at your favorite drive thru
People can share what they do to celebrate Kaylee on social media by using #KayleeJadeDay.