auto burg suspect

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Detective Oyler is asking for your help to identify an individual using a stolen credit card from an auto burglary in Post Falls, Idaho.

The person in question used a credit card stolen from the automobile at a Walmart store located in Spokane. 

If you have information on the man's identity, call or email Detective Oyler at  208-446-1339 or doyler@kcgov.us and reference case 21-11178.

You can also leave an anonymous tip at Kootenai County Sheriff's website

Posted by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 29, 2021