KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Detective Oyler is asking for your help to identify an individual using a stolen credit card from an auto burglary in Post Falls, Idaho.
The person in question used a credit card stolen from the automobile at a Walmart store located in Spokane.
If you have information on the man's identity, call or email Detective Oyler at 208-446-1339 or doyler@kcgov.us and reference case 21-11178.
You can also leave an anonymous tip at Kootenai County Sheriff's website.
