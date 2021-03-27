The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to take safety precautions ahead of Sunday’s forecasted wind storm.
Homeowners are encouraged to tie down or store any belongings that could be picked up by powerful winds. KCSO recommends keeping a supply of food that won’t spoil, plenty of water and flashlights or candles.
Extra officers and 911 Center staff will be on duty during the storm, but KCSO asks that you only dial 911 if there is a true emergency. Please report fallen trees, power lines and other non-emergencies by calling 208-446-1300 or your power company.
KHQ's Weather Authority Team will provide continuing coverage on air and online throughout the storm.