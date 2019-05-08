KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County authorities are asking for the public's help gathering information leading to the apprehension of a woman who absconded from probation.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Sanette Sabri Melton has an active warrant for her arrest.
She's described as 5'8," 205 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know where she is, you're asked to call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
For more information, contact Probation Officer A. Simerai at 208-446-1988