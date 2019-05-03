KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Adult Misdemeanor Probation is looking for information leading to the apprehension of a woman who absconded from probation.
Heather Michelle Williams, 42, has an active warrant for her arrest, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
She is described as a 5'6", 140 pound, white woman with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you know her whereabouts, authorities ask that you call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
For additional information, contact Probation Officer A. Simeral at 208-446-1988.