HAYDEN, ID - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place at a bar early Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to a reported shooting at Tipsy Pine Bar. When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police two men got into an altercation earlier in the bar then went outside where the suspect, 33-year-old Scott White, shot the victim.
Police say another person in the bar retrieved the gun and detained White until police arrived on scene.
White was arrested on the scene for 2nd degree murder.
The name of the victim, a 45-year-old man from Hayden, will be released once family has been notified.
This is a developing story as police continue to investigate.