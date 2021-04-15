KOOTENAI COUNTY - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for your help locating a woman with a distinct neck tattoo with a paisley design. The woman drives a white passenger vehicle.
When a kind person stopped to help the woman after she ran out of gas, KCSO says she's believed to have taken financial cards from the person helping, then withdrawing money from an account.
If you know who the woman is, call (208) 446-2257 or email mzirker@kcgov.us. You can also leave an anonymous tip at www.kcsheriff.com and reference case 21-10600.