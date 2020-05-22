UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2020 AT 8:20 P.M.
BAYVIEW, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies have located missing 58-year-old Ronald Winget alive.
Deputies would like to thank everyone who assisted in locating Winget.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
BAYVIEW, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies need your help locating a missing Sagle, Idaho man who was last seen Thursday, May 21 in the area of Salee Creek Road near Bayview, Idaho.
According to the sheriff's office, Ronald Winget, 58, was dropped off in the area to do some mushroom picking. Winget was last seen Thursday afternoon and was reported missing Friday morning.
Deputies were called in to search the area with help from deputies in the Recreation Safety Section. Additional members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit were also called to the scene.
Deputies and volunteers are now searching the area on foot and with assistance from drones. Spokane County air resources have also been requested.
If you have any information on the location of Ronald Winget, you're asked to contact Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.