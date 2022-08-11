HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is searching for the person who ran over and killed a duck at the Avondale Golf Course.
General Manager Jason Jerman said a golfer intentionally ran over the duck on Friday.
What's even more disappointing is the Duck, dubbed "Dale," was a fan favorite at the golf course, with some people even calling him their mascot.
“He had a good life here. He had the pond. He had us. He had the course. Even in the winter, somebody took him home, took care of him and brought him back. He had a good life here,” Debra Woody, a golfer, said.
A life that was taken too soon. Dale has been around for a couple of years and kept the golfers good company.
“He’s been a great part of our club. He actually chases the geese off of the greens and we just can’t believe it has happened,” Jerman said.
Jerman said the suspect was golfing Friday evening and was on the last hole when he reportedly ran over Dale.
“The eyewitness said that they put the cart in neutral and came down the hill as fast as that cart would go. It was intentional,” Jerman said.
KCSO has opened an investigation, and according to Jerman, they do have a suspect. KHQ called Undersheriff Brett Nelson Thursday, but he only told us they’re actively investigating.
Dale’s death has drawn a lot of emotion from the Avondale community.
“Appalled, disgusted, couldn’t believe it. I kept thinking there’s got to be more to this story. Did this really happen, like oh my gosh,” Woody said.
The golf course plans to honor Dale by either having him taxidermized or by displaying a plaque. Club members just hope justice will be served.
“It is disgusting, appalling, and it needs to be punished,” Debra Olson, a golfer, said.
Idaho State Code says anyone who commits animal cruelty can face a max of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.