Whoa!
Ever want 15 minutes of Keanu Reeves' undivided attention? Lucky for you, he has donated that window of his time for a virtual meeting as part of an auction benefiting an Idaho-based children's cancer charity.
Excellent!
Camp Rainbow Gold, an independent non-profit organization, is holding a "Shine for Camp" online auction that began Monday, June 15, and runs through Monday, June 22.
The auction page for the Reeves Zoom call reads: "Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him. This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home! Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves."
Bidding started at $3,000 for Reeves' Zoom call, but has since climbed to nearly $10,000 Tuesday morning, with just over 6 days to go. The auction page lists the value of the package at $10,000 and says the Zoom call must take place the week of July 6, 2020, based on mutually available dates and times.
The auction includes several other travel, entertainment, dining and health/wellness packages in support of Camp Rainbow Gold programs.
CRG's mission is "to provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families." The organization holds multiple camps each year in the Sawtooth National Forest, serving over 400 Idaho family members with support of over 300 volunteers from across the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.