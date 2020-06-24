A weak cold front brings the threat of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the northern mountains today. Temperatures remain well above average in the mid to upper 80's and low 90's.
We clear out overnight, setting things up for a beautiful start to our Thursday.
Daytime highs hover in the mid to upper 80's and 90's through the end of the week, before a stronger cold front moves in late Friday. There is a slight cool down Saturday and then a big drop into the 60's by the second half of the weekend and scattered showers that linger into next week.
