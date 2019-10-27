Halloween is around the corner and officials have a few tips to help you and your family make the holiday stress free and fun.
Spokane County Fire District 8 is offering a few tips to keep Halloween decorations safe.
According to SCFD8 decorations are the first thing to ignite in over 900 house fires each year with two out of five of fires started by candles. Spokane county fire district eight suggests you use battery-operated candles or glow stick inside of pumpkins instead of real candles.
Halloween is only a couple days away, here are some safety tips from the IAFF. @SCFD8 #firesafety #hereforyou #halloweensafety 🎃🎃👩🚒👨🚒🚒🚒🔥🔥🧯👩🚒🎃🎃 pic.twitter.com/waVcmsj8Oe— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) October 26, 2019
If you are using real candles they suggest placing the pumpkin far away from objects that can easily ignite as well as walkways.
The Center for Disease Control is offering 13 tips for trick-or-treaters:
- Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
- Wear reflective tape on costumes and bags to help drivers see you.
- Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.
- Look both ways before crossing the street.
- Always test costume make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.
To see a full list of tips, you can visit the CDC website here.
