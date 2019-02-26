Keep On Drumming: Local man partakes in 24-hour jam session to raise funds for Arkansas church

Exhausted, but still jamming out. Phillip Martin has been playing his drums since 3 p.m. Monday, and will keep going until 3 p.m. Tuesday. He said it's all with the goal of raising money for a church, in a town he's never even been to.

"I am exhausted, physically I am toast. My wrist hurts quite a bit, I've never drummed this long before. But mentally, and emotionally, I'm very much still driven. But once I get home, I am out, I am done," Martin said.

Martin works two jobs, plays the drums for The Rock Church in Spokane Valley, and has been jamming all day and night, and day again. Martin said The Rock is small, around one hundred people attend on Sunday's, but he likes the community they've built.

"Because we're small, we're definitely a place you can come and be real," Martin said.

Dustin Clegg is a pastor in Wynne, Arkansas at The Bridge Church. He said The Bridge brings teens from Wynne to Spokane on mission trips, and they fell in love with how The Rock does ministry. Clegg said his missions group has come to Spokane to help at homeless shelters, volunteer at Hoopfest, and share the message of God.

Now, Martin said it's The Rock's chance to return the favor.

"We're called to be disciples, so the best way to do that is start churches," Martin said.