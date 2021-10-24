Breezy and rainy conditions dominate our forecast not only on Monday but for much of the week. Winds could gust up to 35 MPH across the Inland Northwest Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures continue to hold steady in the low to mid 50's across much of the Inland Northwest.
Keep the rain gear out!
- Jessica Raney Weekend Weather Forecaster
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
53°F
Rain
53°F / 43°F
7 PM
53°F
8 PM
53°F
9 PM
53°F
10 PM
51°F
11 PM
50°F
