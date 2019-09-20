As a weak system works through the Inland Northwest today we will see a slight chance for raindrops in Spokane. Otherwise, decreasing cloud coverage throughout the day will leave us with partly to mostly sunny skies. A calm to light wind is expected to go along with the sunshine. Temperatures today will stretch into the upper 60's.
Tonight, high pressure builds back into the area giving us a dry Saturday. However, the next system looks to arrive Sunday bringing the threat of showers. The beginning of next week looks drier. More seasonal temperatures are also expected for the week ahead.