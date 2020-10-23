2020 has thrown all sorts of curves at us, and now we are preparing for power outages. You can never be too prepared and Avista has the do's and don'ts for if you lose power.
Your to-do list should include:
- Fresh flashlights and batteries
- Insulate your home! A towel for cracks will do the trick.
- Leave a running faucet to prevent freezing
- You can add heat by running hot bath water and opening up your cabinets for better air circulation
Now for the things you shouldn't do:
- Don't panic!
- Candles are not suggested due to fire hazard
- Do not heat your home with an outdoor grill or an item not intended for indoor use.
- Never approach downed power lines
Lastly, have your pantry stocked with water and food items that can't go bad anytime soon. If you do have perishable items, the outside snow can act as a fridge or freezer until your power returns.
Call 3-1-1 to report power outages or downed power lines in Spokane.
