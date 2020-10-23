Weather Alert

...BANDS OF MODERATE SNOW THIS EVENING THEN SNOW ENDING FROM NORTH TO SOUTH OVERNIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW ABOVE 2000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&