As the snow starts hitting the area, DogTime has some tips to remember when walking your dog in the snow to keep them safe.
TIP #1: KEEP YOUR PUP LAYERED UP
Just because your dog has fur does not mean it is invincible from cold weather. Plenty of retail stores or online shopping websites have coats for dogs, make sure and get measurements before you buy.
TIP #2: MELT AND SHOVEL ICE
Pick a spot you want to walk your dog and pick up some pet safe ice melt from a local store to start clearing that spot. After it has melted, shovel the snow out of the area to keep your dog's paws safe from the snow.
TIP #3: USE PAW PROTECTION
Dog boots or even paw wax will also keep your dogs paws safe from the cold. If you salt the spot you want to walk your dog, boots or wax are even more important as the salt is harder on a dog's paws than snow is.
TIP #4: HYDRATE YOUR DOGGO
Winter air is very dry and can make your dog thirsty, especially if they are outside for a longer period of time. Make sure to give your dog plenty of water before and after walks.
TIP #5: PICK UP DOG WASTE AND KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR IT
Snow can hide waste easily, but why does it matter? Once snow starts to melt, the leftover leftovers can attract rodents and bacteria. If your dog comes in contact with another dog's waste it risks catching that dog's sickness.
TIP #6: DRY YOUR PUP BEFORE COMING BACK INSIDE
Keeping a towel by your door is helpful to dry your dog before letting them roam inside. Not only are you saving yourself from a future cleanup, you are also getting the snow off your dog's paws which can keep them cold even after coming in.
