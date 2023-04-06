Leslie Lowe
Widespread valley rain and mainly a rain/snow mix for most mountain passes with snow levels above 5000ft. 
 
Saturday looks relatively quiet, with round two in this series of storms expected to arrive Sunday into Monday.  
Sunday's system looks to arrive in the early afternoon, which will give you a chance to get that Easter egg hunt wrapped up before that next round of rain arrives.  Keep your umbrella handy!  There is chance for rain everyday through the 7-day forecast. 
 
Warmer and wetter weather brings concerns for flooding with rising rivers, streams and creeks.
 
Daytime highs are set to bump into the upper 50's and 60's through the 7-day forecast.
 

