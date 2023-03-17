A ridge of high pressure remains in place for the next couple of days,  keeping partly sunny skies and above average temperatures through the weekend. 
Highs will be in mid to upper 40's and 50's with overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's through Sunday.
 
Our next system is set to move in Sunday afternoon into Monday ushering in the first official day of Spring with several rounds of rain to follow into the middle of next week.  

