Our first in a series of storms arrives Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and a slight drop in temperatures.
We catch a break on Thursday, before our next series of storms roll in for the weekend, bringing more widespread rain and mountain snow through the middle of next week. Snow levels drop Saturday and Sunday between 4000-6000 ft, meaning we will be keeping a close eye on mountain passes.
Daytime highs also head closer to our averages, topping out in the upper 40's and low to mid 50's through the start of next week.