Today is a great day to visit the outdoor market in Riverfront park! We are looking for partly sunny skies with daytime highs popping into the upper 60's and 70's for your Wednesday! Enjoy, because all bets are off as we head towards the weekend.
A series of storms will roll into the PNW beginning Thursday, bringing rain, wind, possible thunderstorms and a big drop in temperatures through Sunday.
The rain does taper off Mother's Day, leaving just a few sprinkles behind. But daytime highs by the second half of the weekend will fall into the low 50's, with overnight lows in the upper 20's and low to mid 30's.