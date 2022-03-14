Leslie Lowe

Keep your umbrella handy,  as widespread rain is expected this afternoon through the first half of the day Tuesday.  By Tuesday afternoon we will see partial clearing and breezy winds, with pop up showers and isolated thunderstorms expected to develop over eastern WA and north ID.  Within these thunderstorm cells expect brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.  We catch a break Wednesday, with just isolated chances for showers for the end of the week. Our next system rolls in over the weekend, bringing a chance for scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.

