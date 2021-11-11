Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.
Widespread rain is expected Friday as a strong Pacific storm moves into the Inland northwest. Snow levels rise above 5000 feet, meaning many of the mountain passes will be seeing rain rather than snow as well.  Rain tapers off overnight into Saturday morning, with lingering showers in the mountains.
 
Another round of wet and unsettled weather moves in Sunday and will linger into the start of next week with daytime highs that will hover in the low to mid 50's Friday through Monday.
 

