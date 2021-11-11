Widespread rain is expected Friday as a strong Pacific storm moves into the Inland northwest. Snow levels rise above 5000 feet, meaning many of the mountain passes will be seeing rain rather than snow as well. Rain tapers off overnight into Saturday morning, with lingering showers in the mountains.Another round of wet and unsettled weather moves in Sunday and will linger into the start of next week with daytime highs that will hover in the low to mid 50's Friday through Monday.
Current Contests
Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
39°F
Cloudy
39°F / 33°F
12 PM
40°F
1 PM
42°F
2 PM
43°F
3 PM
44°F
4 PM
43°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Two missing females found in Panhandle National Forest, one was deceased
- Spokane residents are fed up with neighbor's nuisance house
- EXCLUSIVE: Fiance of father accused of murder breaks silence
- Tornado and strong wind warnings in effect in the Puget Sound area
- Driver of car hospitalized after crash with semi-truck on westbound I-90
- 'I'm appalled': Sheriff Knezovich responds to Times Square billboard controversy
- Father skeptical of COVID-19 turns about-face after daughter nearly dies of virus
- Heavy police presence responding to shots fired in west Spokane
- Spokane doctor agrees to pay $47K in settlement over prescribing controlled substances improperly
- Family of 19-year-old found deceased in trunk releases statement
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.