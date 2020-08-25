Upper level winds are pushing smoke from fires burning in California our directions leaving us with hazy conditions and the potential for poor air quality across the Inland Northwest. If you are in that group that qualifies as sensitive to air quality please make sure you are keeping a close eye on it before spending too much time outside.
Skies are expected to continue to clear as we head into the afternoon. Daytime highs are set for the mid 80s. We will expect dry conditions for Spokane. However, this afternoon we could see thunderstorms firing up for Southeast Washington and the Camas Prairie.
Tomorrow we will look for sunshine! In fact, the sunshine is expected to stick around all week long with temperatures staying in the 80s until the weekend.
