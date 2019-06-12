As temperatures begin to climb, so will the temperature of the ground your pet is walking on. The hot ground can cause serious burns on pet’s paws.
There is a staggering difference between the temperature of the air and ground. According to VetsNow, when the air is 77 degrees the asphalt will be 125 degrees.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal, suggests to keep walks during peak daytime hours to a minimum.
There are many options to keep your pets paws safe by using disposable pads or small booties.
According to Pet MD, paw burns will be visible to the naked eye. It is important to seek help if your pet does have burns.